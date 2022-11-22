Data Fabric to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | Denodo Technologies, Global IDS, IBM

The global Data Fabric market is expected to reach USD xx Million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The Data Fabric market is driven by several factors, such as the growing demand for Data Fabric, the need for Data Fabric, and the increasing use of Data Fabric in industries.

The major restraints for the growth of the global Data Fabric market are the high cost of Data Fabric and the stringent regulations related to the use of Data Fabric.

Key Market Players: Denodo Technologies, Global IDS, IBM, Informatica, NetApp, Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk, Syncsort, Talend S.A., VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, K2View

Global Data Fabric Segmentation:

Data Fabric Segment by Type– Managed Services– Professional ServicesData Fabric Segment by Application– Fraud Detection and Security Management– Customer Experience Management– Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management– Sales and Marketing Management– Business Process Management– Others

The global Data Fabric market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of Data Fabric in industries and the growing demand for specific properties.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global Data Fabric market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global Data Fabric market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. The major players in the market are Denodo Technologies, Global IDS, IBM, Informatica, NetApp, Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk, Syncsort, Talend S.A., VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, K2View.

