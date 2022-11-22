Electronic Payment Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay

The global Electronic Payment market is expected to reach USD xx Million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The Electronic Payment market is driven by several factors, such as the growing demand for Electronic Payment, the need for Electronic Payment, and the increasing use of Electronic Payment in industries.

The major restraints for the growth of the global Electronic Payment market are the high cost of Electronic Payment and the stringent regulations related to the use of Electronic Payment.

Key Market Players: Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., MasterCard, Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, Global Payments, Financial Software And Systems, Worldline, BlueSnap, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Wirecard, ACI Worldwide, Worldpay (Vantiv), Aurus Inc, Chetu, Paysafe, PayU, Yapstone, Adyen

Global Electronic Payment Segmentation:

Electronic Payment Segment by Type– Payment Gateway Solutions– Payment Wallet Solutions– Payment Processing Solutions– Payment Security And Fraud Management– POS SolutionsElectronic Payment Segment by Application– BFSI– Retail– Telecommunication– Entertainment– Logistics And Transportation– Government– Others

The global Electronic Payment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of Electronic Payment in industries and the growing demand for specific properties.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global Electronic Payment market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global Electronic Payment market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. The major players in the market are Alipay, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Tencent, Google Pay, First Data, Paypal, Fiserv, Visa Inc., MasterCard, Total System Services (TSYS), Novatti, Global Payments, Financial Software And Systems, Worldline, BlueSnap, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Wirecard, ACI Worldwide, Worldpay (Vantiv), Aurus Inc, Chetu, Paysafe, PayU, Yapstone, Adyen. These players are expected to continue their dominance in the global Electronic Payment market during the forecast period, owing to their strong product portfolio, large geographical presence, and significant investment in R&D activities.

