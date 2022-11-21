IoT and Blockchain Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals | IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation, Filament, KrypC, Iotex, Factom

IoT and Blockchain Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals | IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation, Filament, KrypC, Iotex, FactomThe global IoT and Blockchain market is expected to reach USD xx Million by 2030, according to a new report by MARKET REPORTS. The market is driven by the increasing demand for IoT and Blockchain from various end-use industries. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics and trends that are expected to impact the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation, Filament, KrypC, Iotex, Factom

Global IoT and Blockchain Segmentation:

IoT and Blockchain Segment by Type
– Hardware
– Software
IoT and Blockchain Segment by Application
– Smart Contract
– Data Security
– Data Sharing/Communication
– Asset Tracking And Management

 

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

 

The IoT and Blockchain market is segmented by end-use industry and geography. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market, along with their business profiles, product portfolios, and key financials.

The report also includes a competitive landscape of the market, which provides an overview of the key players operating in the market and their market share.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the key players in the market, along with their business profiles, product portfolios, and key financials.

Research Methodology

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the IoT and Blockchain market size is based on a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. The market size for the global IoT and Blockchain market was estimated using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-use industries was captured and forecast for the period from 2022 to 2030.

To get a comprehensive view of the market, a top-down approach was also used to validate the market numbers. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics that are expected to impact the market growth in the forecast period.

