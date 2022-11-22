Object Storage Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Basho, CloudFounders, ETegro

Object Storage Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Basho, CloudFounders, ETegro, Hyve, Newisys, Nexenta, Supermicro, SwiftStack, Seagate

According to the latest report, titled “Object Storage market: global industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast 2022-2030,” the global Object Storage market is expected to exhibit a cagr of xx% during 2022-2030.

Covid-19 impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of covid-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Object Storage market 2022-2030 competitive analysis and segmentation:

Competitive landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the Object Storage market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Basho, CloudFounders, ETegro, Hyve, Newisys, Nexenta, Supermicro, SwiftStack, Seagate

Key market segmentation:

Object Storage Segment by Type
– Object-based Storage Device
– Metadata Server
– Others
Object Storage Segment by Application
– Manipulate Data
– Memory
– Mobile Apps
– Graphics Files
– Sensor Data
– Using Network to Work

Key highlights of the report:

Market performance (2014-2021)
Market outlook (2022-2030)
Market trends
Market drivers and success factors
Impact of covid-19
Value chain analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.


